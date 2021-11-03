Save on a range of servers from $599. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell PowerEdge T150 10th-Gen G6405T Tower Server for $615 ($510 off).
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Use coupon code "SERVER42" for a savings of $399. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron G4930 Coffee Lake 3.2GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Model: pe_t140_13161_vi_vp
Apply coupon code "SUPPORTSMALL" to save on up to five items per order. The code applies to OptiPlex, Latitude, Precision PCs, PowerEdge Servers, and select electronics and accessories. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Valid on select items only.
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 ($231 off).
That's $240 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Save on a range of laptops and desktops for your home or office. Many builds are discounted by 35% by coupon "SAVE35" (eligible items are marked.) Otherwise, the discounts are reflected in the prices on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $569 ($458 off).
Sign In or Register