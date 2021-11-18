Save up to 60% off over 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
That's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
Apply coupon code "HOT7290DEAL" to get this deal on laptops in a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
It's $150 under list price and the best we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
That's $240 under our mention from three weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's a savings of $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5103p
Save $522 with this Black Friday deal that's 42% off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
