Shop a range of discounted desktop models at up to 45% off. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen i3 Small Desktop for $449 ($364 off).
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $150 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $170 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $569 ($458 off).
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
It's $150 under list price and the best we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy Mobile Solutions
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400F 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: SlateMR214i
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 ($231 off).
Save on a range of laptops and desktops for your home or office. Many builds are discounted by 35% by coupon "SAVE35" (eligible items are marked.) Otherwise, the discounts are reflected in the prices on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $607 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
Save on a selection of 20 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron 15.6" Laptop for $279 ($131 off)
Sign In or Register