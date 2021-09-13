Save up to 45% on a selection of desktops. Plus, apply coupon code "SAVE17" to snag an extra 17% off select Inspiron and XPS desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 10th Gen. i5 Desktop for $621.67 after code "SAVE17".
That's a $20 drop since July, $562 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $478 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $457 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $458 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681nmcrs2075
It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit. It's also $71 under our March mention of a refurbished unit. (This one is new.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90LV000DUS
The coupon codes below knock the price of these already-inexpensive refurbished builds down by as much as 50%. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Apply coupon code "50DELL3420" to discount refurb Dell Precision 3420 desktops by 50%.
- Use coupon "50DELL5050" to save 50% on refurb Dell OptiPlex 5050 desktops.
- Coupon code "SAVE35SEPT21" takes an extra 35% off other desktops.
- Clearance items are excluded from these coupon offers.
- All Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Apply coupon code "HP21LDS5" to save $68. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, and 2TB 7200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 33V37AA#ABA
That's a savings of $340 off list for this 2021 model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: 90LW00BBUS
Save an extra 17% off select models via coupon code "SAVE17". Some builds are discounted by 35% off via coupon "SAVE35" (it applies to the list price, however.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
It's $20 under last week's mention, $627 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on a range of builds and configurations. Plus, apply coupon code "SERVER250" for more savings on three models. (Eligible builds show the coupon code on the product pages.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell EMC PowerEdge R450 Rack Server for $2,289 after coupon ($250 off).
Save at least $694 on these high-powered laptops and desktops. (Marked items require you to use coupon code "SAVE35" to get the discount.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 3650 11th-Gen. i5 Tower Workstation w/ 5 Years of ProSupport for $1289.22 via code "SAVE35" ($694 off).
Save on multiple configurations of this series when you apply code "SAVE40LAT7490". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
That's a savings of $711 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "PW380DS50" to take $20 off and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- compatible with Latitude E Series Laptops with a docking connector
- Model: PW380
It's $420 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron G4930 Coffee Lake 3.2GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
