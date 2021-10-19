Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $569 ($458 off).
-
Published 21 hr ago
Verified 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find today by $61. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Autocaredepot via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 500GB SSD
- Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: ST-ARCH-3600-1650-500GSSD
- UPC: 811698031241
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
That's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
That's $607 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
That's $20 under our mention from last week, $131 under list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- You can upgrade to the Windows 10 Pro OS that comes with a Windows 11 Pro license for free. Select this under "Operating System".
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on a selection of 15 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Celeron N4020 15.6" Laptop for $269 ($141 off).
That's a savings of $570 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This PC is designed to fit inside a custom monitor stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1145G7 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Sign In or Register