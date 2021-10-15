Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 3080 10th-Gen. i5 SFF Desktop PC for $699 ($428 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on select models with a range of specs from $959. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Refurbished items are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Apply coupon code "FALL45OPTIPLEX" to snag a discount on a variety of configurations for your office or home office. (Coupon excludes clearance items.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find today by $61. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Autocaredepot via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 500GB SSD
- Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: ST-ARCH-3600-1650-500GSSD
- UPC: 811698031241
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
Save on a selection of 15 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Celeron N4020 15.6" Laptop for $269 ($141 off).
That's $20 under our mention from last week, $131 under list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- You can upgrade to the Windows 10 Pro OS that comes with a Windows 11 Pro license for free. Select this under "Operating System".
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $570 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This PC is designed to fit inside a custom monitor stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1145G7 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $80 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $141 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Sign In or Register