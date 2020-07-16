Save up to 50% off a variety of products, including laptops, desktops, and monitors. Even better, select items may be eligible for further discounts via the coupons and deal listed below. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- 35% off the list price via coupon code "SAVE35" on select business PCs and Workstations.
- $50 off Inspiron and XPS PCs $699+. via "50OFF699".
- 5% off select PCs when you finance.
- Exclusions apply.
It's $500 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on laptops, desktops, AIOs, monitors, and more. Even better, the coupon code below snags an extra discount on select PCs. Shop Now at Dell Home
- $50 off Inspiron and XPS PCs $699+ via code "50OFF699".
It's $585 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10210U 4.2GHz Comet Lake CPU
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 memory
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Add to your Excel skill level and learn to analyze data with pivot tables. Shop Now at Udemy
- use basic pivot tables in Excel
- analyze large sets of information
- use Excel more efficiently
- structure information more effectively
Save on audio equipment, computer accessories, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Add weird echoes and massive reverbs to your home recordings with this free effects plug-in. Shop Now
- It comes recommended by the master of supercrushing reverbs, Devin Townsend.
- tempo synced delays, up to 2 seconds
- multiphase delay modulation
- density control
- 8 presets
- VST2 & AAX plug-in formats
That's $12 less than our previous mention and the best we could find by at least $28 today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 250-page tray capacity
- 2-sided printing
- up to 24ppm
- copies and scans
- Model: MC3224dwe
It's $384 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- Model: pe_t140_13161_vi_vp
Save $787 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Radeon Pro WX 3100 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $895 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake 4-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
It's $106 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 7th-gen AMD A9-9420e 3.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1336x768 LED touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $65 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2219H
It's $60 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI input
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: SE2717Hr
