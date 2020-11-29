Save on laptops and desktops designed for work, plus printers, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Note: Click the "Deals" tab and then "Coupons" for codes for additional savings on select models.
Published 40 min ago
Like its previous Black Friday offerings, Apple tosses in an Apple Store gift card, worth up to $150, when purchasing select Apple products. Notably, the new M1-equipped MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini are excluded. Shop Now at Apple
- $150 Gift Card w/ iMac & MacBook Pro 16"
- $100 Gift Card w/ iPad Pro
- $100 Gift Card w/ HomePod
- $50 Gift Card w/ iPhone
- $50 Gift Card w/ Beats Headphones
- $50 Gift Card w/ iPad mini
- $50 Gift Card w/ AppleTV
- $25 Gift Card w/ Apple Watch
- $25 Gift Card w/ AirPods
Save up to $600 off select PCs, up to 55% off select Xbox games, up to $560 off Surface laptops and laptop bundles, and much more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
The Staples Black Friday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at Staples
That's a savings of $111. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 3.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $2,185 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core Processor i7-9850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" UltraSharp FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
- Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 w/6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a savings of $1,910 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA Quadro T2000 4GB graphics
- Model: xctop754015us
Save up to $200 Dell Optiplex desktop priced $499 or more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- $50 off $499 via "DELL50".
- $100 off $899 via $899 via "DELL100".
- $200 off $1,499 via "DELL200".
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 3080 10th-Gen. i5 SFF Desktop PC for $829 ($355 off).
