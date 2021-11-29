Save on a bright new monitor for your office or home office. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell 27" P2722H LCD Monitor for $329.99 + $50 Dell GC (low by $18 w/ GC).
- Gift cards will be added in-cart for eligible items.
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on up to 30 models, with prices starting from $100. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro VG272 27" 1080p Xbmiipx 27" IPS LED Gaming Monitor for $289.99 ($160 off, most other sellers charge over list).
Double your laptop real estate with a range of slide-out monitors. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Mobile Pixels Duex Lite 12.5" LCD Monitor for $207 ($9 low)
Save on large monitors for gaming, work, and streaming. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung M7 Series 43" 4K HDR UHD Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV for $450 ($150 off).
Choose from 24 deals, with prices starting from $30 for accessories, $130 for tablets, and $300 for monitors. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 64GB Android Tablet for $129.99 (low by $30).
Upgrade the home computer with deals on a range of Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS desktops in an array of builds and form factors. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select items are further discounted by coupon codes that you'll find on the product pages.
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i5 Desktop PC for $399. ($414 off)
Save on over 35 items, with headsets starting from $28, soundbars from $33, speakers from $42, printers from $190, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Epson WorkForce Color MFP Supertank Printer for $349 (low by $60).
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $582 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
That's a savings of $261 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
Sign In or Register