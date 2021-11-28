Select items are further discounted by coupon codes that you'll find on the product pages. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Core i7 15.6" Laptop for $749 ($160 off)
Published 34 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Shop discounted laptops from Acer, Lenovo, Asus, and HP. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $139.99 ($130 off).
Save on select systems from HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i Core i7 14" 4K Laptop for $999.99 ($760 off)
Doorbuster deals change throughout the day, but you can expect to save at least $200 on most laptops, and $100 to $200 on most desktops. Shop Now at HP
Prices start at $169.99 and several models include gift cards ranging from $50 to $175. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Gift cards will appear in cart for eligible items
- Pictured is the Dell S2721HGF 27" Curved Gaming Monitor for $219.99 ($130 off)
Save on over 35 items, with headsets starting from $28, soundbars from $33, speakers from $42, printers from $190, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Epson WorkForce Color MFP Supertank Printer for $349 (low by $60).
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $582 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
