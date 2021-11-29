Save on items from Dell, Bose, Xerox, Epson, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Epson WorkForce ST-4000 Color MFP Supertank Printer for $399 ($71 low).
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save on selection of nearly 20 projectors, scanners, and more. Shop Now at Epson
- Pictured is the Epson VS260 3LCD XGA Projector for $329.99 (low by $40).
Save on a range of Canon camera bodies, lenses, printers, and accessories. Shop Now at Canon
- Pictured is the Canon EOS M50 Mark II Content Creator Kit for $799.99 ($100 off)
Clip the $20 off coupon to save a total of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Non-Prime members pay $79.99 after the same coupon.
- Sold by iDPRT via Amazon.
- auto label detection
- 1" to 3.35" print width
- prints 100 2" x 3" labels per minute with 203dpi
- compatible with Windows and Mac
- Model: SP310
Save on the most requested tech of the holiday season, including accessories from $16, laptops from $670, monitors from $320, and more. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Spectre x360 11th-Gen i5 13.3" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $1099.99 ($270 off).
Upgrade the home computer with deals on a range of Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS desktops in an array of builds and form factors. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select items are further discounted by coupon codes that you'll find on the product pages.
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i5 Desktop PC for $399. ($414 off)
Save on a bright new monitor for your office or home office. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell 27" P2722H LCD Monitor for $329.99 + $50 Dell GC (low by $18 w/ GC).
- Gift cards will be added in-cart for eligible items.
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $582 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
