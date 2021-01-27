For Amex cardholders, knock an extra 10% off with coupon code "STAND4SMALL". Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- It applies to PCs, servers, and electronics.
- It stacks with select promotions.
- It can be used up to five times per account.
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 14 5402 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $566 after coupon ($647 off)
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
That's $408 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
That's a savings of $885 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64 -bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3005tp
It's $584 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3003tpcmdb
It's a savings of $501 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3004
Sign In or Register