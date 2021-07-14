Dell Technologies Black Friday in July Sale: Up to 50% off

Get up to half off these laptops, desktops, monitors, and more in the best sale we've seen from Dell Technologies this year. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 3510 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $609 ($505 off).
Save up to $1,500 on smart TVs, up to $300 on select Windows laptops with Student Deals, $150 on an iPhone 12 mini, and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with select Fire TVs, among other deals. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Vizio 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV (2020) for $1,499.99 ($400 off).
Apply code "12FLASH50DEAL" to save an additional 50% off refurbished laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save on laptops from Asus, Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more. Prices start from $900. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
That's the best we've seen at $30 under last July's mention, and $461 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Window 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s013l351015us
That's a savings of $572 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $585. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
Save $420 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $764 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c5112so
