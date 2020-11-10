Dell released many of its Black Friday discounts on laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors weeks before the big day. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
You don't even have to pay attention, just put a video on play and watch it, make food, build a treehouse, turn yourself into a pickle, anything really, all while bagging $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- This offer is only valid for eligible customers.
- You must be a Prime member and signed into your Amazon account to participate in this promotion.
- This offer is limited to one per customer and account.
- credit will automatically expire after 14 days
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
Save big on TVs, Apple Watch SE, headphones, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Save on over 16,000 items including Christmas decor from $2, curtains from $7, kids' apparel from $7, throw pillows from $9, women's apparel from $10, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
That's $564 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's $564 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4106
Thanks to the gift card, that's $25 less than our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $125. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 3840x1600 (ultrawide 1600p) native resolution
- 4 USB 3.0 ports
- USB Type-C
- HDMI & DisplayPort
- Model: U3818DW
It's $639 under list, 50% off, as part of Dell's Black Friday Sale. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9500 3.0GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Sign In or Register