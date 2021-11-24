Save on over 35 items, with headsets starting from $28, soundbars from $33, speakers from $42, printers from $180, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Epson WorkForce Color MFP Supertank Printer for $349 (low by $60).
Published 1 hr ago
Save on selection of nearly 20 projectors, scanners, and more. Shop Now at Epson
- Pictured is the Epson VS260 3LCD XGA Projector for $329.99 (low by $40).
That is $120 less than you'd pay for a new unit anywhere else. Buy Now at Epson
- Includes 1-year limited warranty.
- 30-page auto document feeder
- 2-sided printing, copying, and scanning
- 4.3" touchscreen
- print from USB, card slot, tablet, or smartphone
- Model: C11CH03201-N
Save on the most requested tech of the holiday season, including accessories from $16, laptops from $670, monitors from $320, and more. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Spectre x360 11th-Gen i5 13.3" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $1099.99 ($270 off).
Clip the $8 coupon and apply code "138WKEMU" to save $102. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Prtech US via Amazon.
- compatible with all major shipping and e-commerce platforms
- supports label widths from 2" to 4.65"
- prints up to 72 labels per minute
- Model: PL60
The starting price has now dropped to $229 thanks to on-page coupon codes. (Eligible items are marked, but everything else is still discounted by up to 50% off.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
That's $240 under our mention from three weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Choose from 30 desktop models, including Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS builds. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop for $409 ($404 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply code "BFDTLQ11" to save $654 off list and get the best price we've seen since June. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
Save $522 with this Black Friday deal that's 42% off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
Get this deal via coupon code "BFLT23". It's a savings of $181 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ free 11 Pro upgrade)
