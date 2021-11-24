Choose from 30 desktop models, including Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS builds. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop for $409 ($404 off).
That's $240 under our mention from three weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Apply code "BFDTLQ11" to save $654 off list and get the best price we've seen since June. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
Save $522 with this Black Friday deal that's 42% off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
Apply coupon code "BFDTLQ13" to save $350 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, AND 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro License)
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
Save up to 50% off on fire tablets, up to 46% off on Samsung monitors, up to 66% off on Xbox digital video games, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $1,159.99 (low by $70).
Save on brands such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb HP EliteDesk 705-G3 AMD Mini Desktop for $159.99 (low by $23 for refurb).
That's the lowest price we could find by $245. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 318G9AA#ABA
The starting price has now dropped to $229 thanks to on-page coupon codes. (Eligible items are marked, but everything else is still discounted by up to 50% off.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Get this deal via coupon code "BFLT23". It's a savings of $181 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ free 11 Pro upgrade)
Get a sampling of Black Friday prices now, with savings on laptops, desktops, and servers. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Coupon code "SAVE35" coupon takes 35% off the original price of select systems. Plus, further systems are discounted by specific coupon codes to be found on individual product pages
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save $230 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution at 144 Hz (Native with DP1.4)
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI 2.0 ports
- 5 SuperSpeed USB 3.2 ports
- headphone out jack
- Model: S3422DWG
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
That's $85 less than you'd pay direct from Dell.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- USB-C & 2 HDMI inputs
- USB 3.2 Type-A port
- Model: S2722QC
