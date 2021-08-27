Dell Tech Server Deals at Dell Technologies: Up to 49% off

Save on a range of builds and configurations. Plus, apply coupon code "SERVER250" for more savings on three models. (Eligible builds show the coupon code on the product pages.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell EMC PowerEdge R450 Rack Server for $2,289 after coupon ($250 off).
It's $420 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron G4930 Coffee Lake 3.2GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
Apply coupon code "SUPPORTSMALL" to save on up to five items per order. The code applies to OptiPlex, Latitude, Precision PCs, PowerEdge Servers, and select electronics and accessories. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Valid on select items only.
It's $607 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save at least $677 on three Vostro 5301 configurations, each featuring an 11th-Generation Intel CPU, 13.3" 1080p display, 8GB RAM, Windows 10 Pro, and either a 256GB or 512GB SSD. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Get two Vostro 7500 builds at half price, starting at $849 – each features a 10th-generation Intel CPU, 15.6" 1080p display, 8GB RAM, a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU, and Windows 10 Pro. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
It's a total savings of $671. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Sign In or Register