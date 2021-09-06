Dell Tech Labor Day Event at Dell Technologies: Up to 55% off

Take up to half off laptops, desktops, servers, and accessories. Select builds are further discounted by coupon codes, which you'll find on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 3551 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Workstation Laptop for $1,419 ($1,738 off)
Expires 9/9/2021
Save of Smart TVs, Apple devices, laptops, smartphones, kitchen appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
That's a savings of $30. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- Up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
Save on routers, mesh WiFi systems, range extenders, portable hard drives, and modems. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the TP-Link Tri-Band 12-Stream AX11000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $279.99 for members (low by $130).
Apply coupon code "SUPAGEAR0903" for a savings of $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SupaGear via Amazon.
- supports hard drives up to 8TB
- offline clone duplicator
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select builds are further discounted by coupon codes (you'll find them on the product pages).
Save on Vostro, XPS, Inspiron, and Optiplex models, with deals starting from $569 (outside of one $399 exception). Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $679 ($562 off).
Save at least $400 and as much as $2,568 on a range of high-powered laptops and desktops, with deals starting from $919. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 5550 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" 4K Workstation w/ 4GB GPU for $1,499 ($1,848 off).
It's $20 under last week's mention, $627 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
