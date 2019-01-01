Personalize your DealNews Experience
The sale continues! Big savings on laptops, desktops, TVs, and more, with many of these deals tied with, or within a few bucks of, the all-time lows we saw on Black Friday. Shop Now at Dell Small Business
Save on TVs (some of which are bundled with Dell gift cards), gaming keyboards and mice, headphones and other accessories that are all guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas. Shop Now at Dell Home
That's $379 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
Prices start at $309 after the coupon, with nearly 30 models to choose from. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's the second best price we've seen and a low by at least $35 today. Buy Now at Staples
Upgrade your laptop or desktop with a selection of WD hard drives. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of E5470 laptops. Some exclusions apply (including Clearance items). Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on Fire HD tablets, Echo Dots, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
At $420 off list, that's almost half price! Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's a $70 drop since October and the best we've seen. It's also $718 off list, which puts it at less than half price! Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $718 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's tied with last week's mention at $410 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's $560 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
