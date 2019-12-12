Personalize your DealNews Experience
Savings on laptops, desktops, TVs, and more with many of these deals being tied with or within a few bucks of the all-time lows we saw on Black Friday. Shop Now at Dell Small Business
Save on Fire HD tablets, Echo Dots, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $1,762 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $200 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's less than half its original list price at $891 off list. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
Up until Black Friday, we'd not seen this build drop below $599. It's now $499 off. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
At $420 off list, that's almost half price! Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $648 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
