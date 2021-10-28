New
Dell Technologies · 42 mins ago
Extra 42% off
free shipping
Coupon code "SERVER42" gets this discount on over a dozen server models. (It takes the discount from the original list price!) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the PowerEdge R340 Celeron Rack Server for $768.50 after coupon ($557 off).
Dell Technologies · 2 wks ago
Dell PowerEdge T140 Celeron Dual Tower Server
$550 $949
free shipping
Use coupon code "SERVER42" for a savings of $399. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron G4930 Coffee Lake 3.2GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Model: pe_t140_13161_vi_vp
Dell Technologies · 5 mos ago
Dell Technologies Coupon
extra 10% off for Amex small merchants
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SUPPORTSMALL" to save on up to five items per order. The code applies to OptiPlex, Latitude, Precision PCs, PowerEdge Servers, and select electronics and accessories. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Valid on select items only.
Dell Technologies · 49 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Pentium Silver 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$269 $440
free shipping
That's a savings of $171 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5103p
Dell Technologies · 1 wk ago
Dell Technologies Desktop Deals
From $519
free shipping
Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $569 ($458 off).
Dell Technologies · 5 days ago
Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$749 $1,356
free shipping
That's $607 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
Dell Technologies · 2 days ago
Dell Technologies Laptop Deals
From $279
free shipping
Save on a selection of 20 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron 15.6" Laptop for $279 ($131 off)
