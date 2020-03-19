Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies
Dell S560T Interactive Touch Projector
$892 $1,075
free shipping

That's $183 under our mention from about a week ago, $1,085 off list, and the lowest price we could find.

  • Apply code "EXTRA17" to get this discount.
Features
  • 3400 ANSI lumens
  • 1920x1080 (1080i) resolution
  • up to 10 touch points for interaction (ideal for teachers)
  • Model: 9YXF4
  Code "EXTRA17"
  Expires 3/19/2020
    Published 31 min ago
