Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 27 mins ago
Dell S560T Interactive Touch Projector
$1,075 $1,977
free shipping

That's a savings of $902. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080i) resolution
  • 3400 ANSI lumens
  • up to 10 touch points for interaction (ideal for teachers)
  • Model: 9YXF4
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals DLP Projectors Dell Small Business Dell
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register