Dell Small Business · 56 mins ago
Dell S560T Interactive Touch Projector
$1,075 $1,977
free shipping

That's a savings of $902. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080i) resolution
  • 3400 ANSI lumens
  • up to 10 touch points for interaction (ideal for teachers)
  • Expires 3/4/2020
    Published 56 min ago
