Rakuten · 24 mins ago
Dell S3219D 32" 1440p QHD LED Display w/ AMD Freesync
$187 $230
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $32 and $8 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by ANTOnline via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "ANT32" to get this discount.
  • Deal ends September 25.
  • 31.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • 5ms response time
  • USB, DisplayPort, & 2 HDMI ports
  • Model: S3219D
