Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Dell S2417DG 24" 1440p LED Gaming Display w/ G-Sync
$250 $430
free shipping

That's $30 under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p, QHD) native resolution
  • 4-port USB 3.0 hub
  • Nvidia G-Sync adaptive sync
  • DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 Type-B inputs
  • height-, pivot-, swivel-, and tilt-adjustable stand
  • Model: KCP2Y
