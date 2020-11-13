Apply code "FALL2020SAVINGS" to save 30% off an item priced $598 or less or 40% off any item priced $599 and up. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
It's $100 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- anti-glare
- 178° vertical and horizontal viewing angles
- HDMI and VGA ports
- Model: D2721H
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
This newly-released model is already $100 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz Dual-Core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Save on over 200 computers and electronics. Plus, save extra on select items after applying the on-page coupons. Shop Now at Newegg
Save on a range of new and open-box iPads and MacBooks, including this year's models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $979 (low by $221)
- Most of the open-box models have at least a 60-day Apple warranty; the specifics for each are listed on the product pages.
Save on AMD processors, SSDs from Samsung, Seagate, and WD, Corsair RAM, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Use coupon code "2020NOVDEAL1" to take $400 off. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U mobile processor with Radeon Vega 10 graphics
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 12GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "DTG5AFF114" to save. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saffv2
That's the best price we could find by $663. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th gen. Intel Core i7-8665U Whiskey Lake 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $7, although most retailers charge $180 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
Sign In or Register