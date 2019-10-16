Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell Refurbished Store cuts 50% off laptops or desktops priced at $299 or more via coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY". Plus, free shipping applies. Some exclusions apply, including clearance items. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
StackSocial offers the Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently
$14.63 $13.88, you'll receive all five programs. That's $235 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected; we apologize for the confusion. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the best price we could find by $8, although most sellers charge twice this. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of Dell Precision desktop configurations, with prices starting at $215 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
All of these refurbs are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty. All coupons exclude clearance items. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on a range of refurbished 14" laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on a variety of Dell E5470 laptop configurations, with prices starting under $350. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
