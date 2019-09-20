Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell Refurbished Store cuts 48% off any item via coupon code "4DEALNEWS48". Plus, all orders bag free ground shipping. Clearance items and the E7250 model are excluded. Deal ends September 20 at 7 am ET. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
StackSocial offers the Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently
$14.63 $13.88, you'll receive all five programs. That's $235 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected; we apologize for the confusion. Buy Now at StackSocial
Prime members save $20 and get it for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now at Apple
Take up to $160 off refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops with prices starting from $139. (Prices are as shown.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Update your tech needs with the Dell Refurbished Store. Exclusions apply including clearance items. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's a savings of up to $220 off list with prices between $229 and $239. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
