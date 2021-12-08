sponsored
New
Dell Refurbished Store · 25 mins ago
48% off all Dell desktops
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store cuts 48% off all Dell desktops via coupon code "DEC48DEALNEWS". Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Details
Related Offers
Microsoft Store · 1 mo ago
Microsoft Store Early Black Friday PC Sale
Up to $760 off
free shipping
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $999.99 (low by $230).
eBay · 2 wks ago
Certified Refurb HP Elitedesk 800 Skylake i7 Mini Desktop
$370 $600
free shipping
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
HP · 4 days ago
HP Cyber Week Deals on Desktops
From $400
free shipping
Save on over 30 models including Pavilion gaming, Envy, Omen gaming, and more. Many models are customizable. Shop Now at HP
Tips
- Pictured is the HP Pavilion 4th-Gen Ryzen 3 Gaming Desktop for $549.99 ($100 off).
eBay · 1 mo ago
Certified Refurb HP Pavilion Coffee Lake i5 Gaming Desktop PC w/ Radeon RX 550
$400 $600
free shipping
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
Features
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
Dell Refurbished Store · 6 days ago
Dell Refurb Store Coupons
Extra 30% off or more
free shipping
Save across the board with these four coupons. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- extra 30% off one item via "2021DECDEAL4"
- $175 off refurb Dell OptiPlex desktops priced over $399 via "2021DECDEAL3"
- $225 off refurb Dell Latitude laptops priced over $499 via "2021DECDEAL2"
- $425 off refurb Dell Precision workstations priced over $899 via "2021DECDEAL1"
- In order to get free shipping with the coupons, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.