Dell Refurbished Store coupon

Dell Refurbished Store · 1 hr ago
45% off
Dell Refurbished Store takes 45% off Dell refurbished laptops and desktops via coupon code "DELL4FATHER". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items and featured deals. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Expires 6/18/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Dell Home · 7 hrs ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake i7 8-Core Desktop PC
$916 $1,150
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,077.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $916.29. With free shipping, that's tied with last weeks mention, $234 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 7 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron 3470 Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold Dual Small Desktop PC
$292 $429
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 3470 Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.7GHz Small Desktop PC for $342.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $291.54. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $137 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 3.7GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Inspiron AMD E2 1.5GHz 22" 1080p Touch AIO Desktop PC
$333 $439
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 22 3000 Series 3275 AMD E2 1.5GHz 21.5" 1080p Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop PC in White for $391.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $333.19. With free shipping, that's $106 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $33 less on Cyber Monday. Buy Now
- AMD E2-9000e dual-core 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 day ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops
from $249
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops, with prices starting from $249. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $270. Shop Now
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
