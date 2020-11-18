sponsored
New
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 hr ago
45% off any Latitude Laptop
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store cuts 45% off any Latitude laptop via coupon code "DEALNEWS454U". Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- 85% to 90% of Dell's laptop inventory is part of the Latitude range so a significant number of laptops are eligible.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Lenovo · 4 days ago
Lenovo Weekend Deals
up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on almost 50 items, including laptops and desktops with prices from $500. Shop Now at Lenovo
Tips
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Whiskey Lake i7 13" 1080p Touch Laptop for $799.99 ($1,539 off).
HP · 1 wk ago
HP Early Black Friday Sale
up to $180 off
free shipping
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
Tips
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Samsung · 1 wk ago
Samsung Galaxy Book S Core i5 13.3" Touchscreen Laptop
from $350 w/ trade-in $950
free shipping
Save up to $600 when you trade in old tech. Buy Now at Samsung
Tips
- Not trading in? You can still get the laptop for $749.99, a savings of $200.
- Amount of trade-in credit will depend on device.
Features
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield 1.4GHz 5-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- AKG speakers
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP767XCM-K02US
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 wk ago
Asus VivoBook 15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$520 $700
free shipping
It's a savings of $180 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Features
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
Dell Refurbished Store · 6 hrs ago
Refurb Dell Latitude 7490 Laptops
$400 off
free shipping
Use coupon code "2020NOVDEAL1" to take $400 off. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
Sign In or Register