Dell Refurbished Store · 49 mins ago
40% to 45% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off desktop purchases of $229 or more, or 45% off laptop purchases of $329 or more, via coupon code "HOT2019DEAL". Plus, the same code bags free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items and featured deals. Shop Now
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Newegg · 2 days ago
Acer Swift 3 Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $770
free shipping
Newegg offers the Acer Swift 3 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Gold for $529.99. Coupon code "EMCTCTE37" cuts it to $499.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 26 mins ago
Dell Inspiron Pentium Gemini Lake Quad 14" Laptop w/ Win 10 Pro
$280 $380
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Series 3480 Intel Pentium Gemini Lake 1.1GHz 14" Laptop for $279.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw this PC with Windows 10 Home for $230 earlier today; this version has Windows 10 Pro.) Buy Now
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop
$299 $780
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 days ago
Dell Optiplex 7020 Desktops
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
