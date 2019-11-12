Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a variety of refurbished Dell laptops, desktops, and more. Some exclusions apply, including Clearance items. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $250 off and $80 less than an almost identical model we listed last week. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $10 under our September mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today of $45.) Buy Now at Staples
Save $120 on a range of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Save on laptops, unlocked cell phones, gaming accessories, components, networking, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Save time on your workload for nothing! Shop Now at TradePub
Save on laptops, tablets, video games, video game accessories, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
That's $100 off and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
Save on a variety of E6440 laptops. Some exclusions apply (including Clearance items). Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's a savings of up to $200 off list with prices starting at $219. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $208 off list and the best deal we could find. (It's also a $22 drop since April.)
Update: The price has increased to $149.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $340 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's another $10 drop to the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $13 below our mention from September and the best price we could find by $63 for one in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart
