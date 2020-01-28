Personalize your DealNews Experience
Take up to half off laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
It's the best deal we've seen, even beating last week's open-box mention by $5 (this is factory-sealed). It's also the lowest price now by $35. Buy Now at Staples
That's $329 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $391.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $719 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has now dropped to $832.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $997 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save on a variety of Lenovo laptop models and configurations, with prices starting from $189.99
Update: Starting prices have increased to $194.99. Buy Now at Lenovo
It's the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $57. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on drones, laptops, smart home items, cameras, and more; many of these are over half off! Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $90. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of models and configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Take half off a range of 14" laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
With hefty Dell gift cards included with most of these models, it puts many big-brand TVs at the best price we've ever seen. Shop Now at Dell Home
Save big on recently-released Alienware and Dell G5 gaming laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Dell Home
That's $246 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $313 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
