Dell Refurbished Store Prime Savings Event: 28% to 48% off sitewide

Use coupon code "PRIMEDEAL4U" to save up to 48% off an in-stock system of $599 or more, or 28% off anything less than $598. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance and select items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save on a variety of items including select PCs, monitors, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Dell Home
With prices starting from $105, save on brands such as Lenovo, Acer, LG, Asus, Sceptre, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Lenovo C27-20 27" 1080p FHD IPS Gaming Monitor w/Prime for $126.69 (low by $38).
That's $80 under our previous mention and $100 under list today. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1070m
Apply coupon code "DTDEAL1" to get the lowest price we've seen and a savings of $528. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
Save at least $520 on 15 models, with prices ranging from $519 to $729 Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished items receive a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL1" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All refurb Dell products are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save extra on these Dell-warrantied desktops with coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL3". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each system comes with a 100-day Dell warranty.
To get this discount, use code "DOCKMON25". Even better, free shipping applies. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Some exclusions may apply, such as clearance items.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Sign In or Register