Apply coupon code "SAVE30DEAL4U" to get 30% off one item, or code "DELL$$DEAL4U" to get $150 off an item priced $400 or more, $250 off an item $600 or more, or $400 off an item $800 or more. You'll also get free shipping with either code. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: I3493-3464BLK
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I5491-7701SLV
That's $472 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $100 under what you'd pay at Microsoft direct. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Eligibility is limited to select schools and organizations.
- includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage
Add to your Excel skill level and learn to analyze data with pivot tables. Shop Now at Udemy
- use basic pivot tables in Excel
- analyze large sets of information
- use Excel more efficiently
- structure information more effectively
Prices here reflect a significant savings over what you'd pay elsewhere for these models in any condition. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
Apply coupon code "9020DEAL45" to cut an extra 45% off these already-discounted desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "5040DEAL45" to cut nearly half off already-discounted desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply code "2020JULYDEAL1" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "2020JULYDEAL3" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All refurbished Dell items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's $544 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics
That's $70 under our December mention for a similar laptop, $438 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th-Gen. Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) Anti-Glare display
- 8GB RAM; 500GB 7,200 RPM Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $94 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: i3880-5951BLK-PUS
Sign In or Register