Shop these discounted laptops and desktops to set up your home office, get the kids off to a good start in school, or take some online courses yourself!
StackSocial offers the Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently
$14.63 $13.88, you'll receive all five programs. That's $235 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected; we apologize for the confusion. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes an extra 50% off its refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 laptops via coupon code "SAVE50E7250", with prices starting at $209.50 after coupon. Plus, the same code bags free shipping for these items. That's tied with our April mention as the highest percent-off discount we've seen for this model. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 80 models. Shop Now
