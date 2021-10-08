New
Dell Refurbished Store · 20 mins ago
40% off 1 item
free shipping
Apply coupon code "COLUMBUS4U40" to save 40% on one item. Products include laptops, desktops, and peripherals. (Excludes clearance items.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Microsoft Store · 7 hrs ago
Windows 11 Upgrade
free
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
Features
- New, rounded design
- Redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android Apps
- Improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
StackSocial · 1 mo ago
SelectTV Streaming App Lifetime Subscription
$80 $479
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Inland Professional 240GB SATA III Internal SSD
free
pickup
That's a savings of $30. Shop Now at Micro Center
Tips
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
Features
- Up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
Amazon · 4 days ago
Intel Neural Compute Stick 2
$69 $77
free shipping
That's $8 off and the lowest price it's been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
Features
- It facilitates deep learning prototyping on any platform with a USB port
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 days ago
Refurb Dell Precision 5820 Desktops
70% off
free shipping
Save on select models with a range of specs from $959. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Refurbished items are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air (No OS)
$449 $999
free shipping
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Features
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
Sign In or Register