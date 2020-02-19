Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell Refurbished Store cuts 50% off of any laptop of $399 or more, via code "50DEALNEWS". Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $800 off and the lowest price we've seen. (We saw it for $480 in our October mention.) Buy Now at HP
62 laptops and monitors to save on. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save on Dell, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, and Apple. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $1,579 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
All of these refurbs are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty. All coupons exclude clearance items Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
