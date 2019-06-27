sponsored
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 hr ago
50% off $329 or more
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store cuts 50% off items priced at $329 or more via coupon code "4UONLYDEALNEWS". Plus, free shipping applies. Some exclusions apply, including clearance items. Deal ends June 27.
Note: These systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty. Shop Now
BuyDig · 1 mo ago
Refurbished Apple Computers at BuyDig
up to 59% off
free shipping
BuyDig takes up to 59% off selection of refurbished Apple computers. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- A 90-day warranty applies for all; although it's unclear who backs it
Apple · 3 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 3 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
The Complete Photography Professional Bundle
$14
That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops
from $249
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops, with prices starting from $249. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $270. Shop Now
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
