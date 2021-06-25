Dell Refurbished Laptop Sale Event: Up to 50% off

Apply coupon code "LAPTOP4U21" to get these deals: 50% off any Dell Laptop priced $1,000 & up; 40% off any Dell Laptop priced $600 to $999; 30% off any Dell Laptop priced $300 to $599. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL1" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All refurb Dell products are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's a savings of $189 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $139 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
Save extra on these Dell-warrantied desktops with coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL3". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each system comes with a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL2" to get this deal and find a great price on a brand name laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items get a 100-day Dell warranty.
Sign In or Register