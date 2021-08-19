Dell Refurbished Clearance Sale: Extra 50% to 60% off

Save on a selection of refurbished laptops and desktops. (Coupons do not apply to clearance items.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Expires 8/27/2021
Published 28 min ago
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron J4105 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- M.2 SSD slot
- 2 DDR4 RAM slots
- Model: GB-BLCE-4105
- UPC: 889523012505
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
That's the best price we could find by $190. (The GPU alone costs $1,499 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
Use coupon code "HOTBTS3050" on Dell OptiPlex 3050 desktops, code "HOTBTS5040" on OptiPlex 5040 desktops, or code "HOTBTS5050" on OptiPlex 5050 models, to take half off all three options. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- The codes exclude clearance items.
Apply the following coupon codes to get discounts on select desktop and laptop models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- $375 off Dell Latitude 7490 Laptops via code "2021AUGDEAL1".
- $200 off Dell OptiPlex 7050 Desktops via code "2021AUGDEAL2".
- $150 off Dell OptiPlex 5040 Desktops via code "2021AUGDEAL3".
- $500 off Dell Precision 7710 Laptops via code "2021AUGDEAL4".
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurbished items are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
