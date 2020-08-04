On top of the in cart savings on the extended warranty, refurb desktops start at $19, laptops at $29, and workstation desktops start at $39. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- The extended warranty discount is taken automatically when added to cart.
Expires 8/4/2020
Pad your order by one cent with literally anything, no matter how small. Then you can use code "34755" to get the $25 off $100 discount. At $74.99, not counting whatever you pad it with, that's $15 below our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Staples
- Pad your offer over $75 to get free shipping.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: E2318HR
It's $220 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i5491-5534SLV
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $421 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c5004
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's technically a $250 savings, but mostly it's a free PDF editor, which is always useful. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Be aware that in-app purchases are necessary to use seelct features.
- read, create, merge, and edit PDFs
It's a savings of $20 and a great deal for a freehand writing experience for Windows 10. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- take notes, plan your day, draw a sketch, and more
Right now, it's pretty bold to go anywhere, so forget about going where no man's gone before, and make video calls using these Star Trek backgrounds instead. You can say "on-screen" as they're connecting. Shop Now
- Hey CBS, you could make a series about all the non-bridge crew that never get a focus, and call it Star Trek: Backgrounds, and I'll only take a nominal fee.
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
Apply code "2020JULYDEAL1" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB NVMe SSD, 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon 610 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3790-5824BLK
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- height-, tilt-, pivot-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: S2719HN
It's $522 under list, $50 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" (1366x768) HD anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s062l340014us
Use coupon code "50OFF699" to save $161 off list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $719.10. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB 7200-rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
