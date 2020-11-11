Save on Dell-warrantied laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Apply coupon code "VET2020DEAL" to get this discount.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "DTXPSAFF116" for a savings of $430 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD; 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- AMD Radeon RX 5300 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $60 under the best price we could find for two of these elsewhere. To get the deal, add two to your cart and apply stackable coupon codes "47512", "53644" and "50971". Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
With or without trade-in, it's the best price we've seen. (You'd pay $400 for it elsewhere.) Buy Now at Samsung
- It starts at $with a trade-in and from $344.99 without. (It yields a $0 w/ an iPhone XS Max trade-in.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 10.5" 2560x1600 edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory
- up to 15 hours per full charge
- Samsung S-Pen
- Model: SM-T860NZAAXAR
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Save on over 200 computers and electronics. Plus, save extra on select items after applying the on-page coupons. Shop Now at Newegg
Apply code "40QNMLPS" to make this the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or Yellow.
- Sold by Artlii Direct US via Amazon.
- up to 30,000-hours of lamp life
- 600-lumen
- up to 60" projection size
Use coupon code "2020NOVDEAL1" to knock an extra 40% off four laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply code "SUPERSAVER630" to get a higher discount than we saw in our mention three weeks ago. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Apply coupon code "DTG5AFF114" to save. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saffv2
It's $160 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $216 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920x1200 InfinityEdge touch display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
That's the best price we could find by $7, although most retailers charge $180 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
Sign In or Register