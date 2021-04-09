Upgrade your office or home office and save. Take an extra $150 off $400; $300 off $700; or $500 off $1,000 via coupon code "DELLDEAL4U" for one item. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
Use coupon code "7040DT35" to save on these desktops, with prices starting as low as $194 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
It's $418 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Use coupon code "2021APRILDEAL3" to take $250 off a wide range of builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL1" to get this deal. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Pictured is the Refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7040 MT i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 250GB SSD for $174 after code.
Apply coupon code "7510LAP35" to save an extra 35% off. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Sign In or Register