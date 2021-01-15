New
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 hr ago
Extra 40% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MLK2021DEAL" to save on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. (Excludes clearance items.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
22 hrs ago
Zoom Virtual Backgrounds
free
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
Samsung · 3 wks ago
Samsung Monitor Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Samsung · 2 wks ago
Samsung Flash Memory Cards
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 wk ago
Dell Refurbished Store coupons
up to $400 off
free shipping
Use coupon "2021JANDEAL3" to get these discounts which apply sitewide to most items over the specified price thresholds below. Save on refurbished laptops, desktops, and accessories.
- $200 off $499
- $300 off $699
- $400 off $899
Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
