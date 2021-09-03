Dell Refurb Store Labor Day Weekend Deal at Dell Refurbished Store: extra 40% off 1 item

Use coupon code "LABORDAY40" to save sitewide on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron J4105 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- M.2 SSD slot
- 2 DDR4 RAM slots
- Model: GB-BLCE-4105
- UPC: 889523012505
That's the best price we could find by $190. (The GPU alone costs $1,499 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
That's $750 less than our previous mention and about the same as you'd pay for the GPU alone elsewhere. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB for another $750
- 10th-Generation Unlocked Intel i5-10600K 4.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU w/ Liquid Cooling
- HyperX 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GT13-0380t
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7520 Skylake i7 15.6" Laptop for $719 after coupon ($500 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on a range of refurbished desktops with coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL4". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply code "2021SEPTDEAL2" to save on select laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
Apply coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL3" to save $225 off a selection of laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
Sign In or Register