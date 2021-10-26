Score big savings on refurb laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Apply coupon code "DELL35FALL21" to take an extra 35% off any one item. Code "FALL40LAP" knocks 40% off any laptop over $429. Code "FALL45DESK" takes 45% off any desktop over $299. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Code "DELL35FALL21"
Code "FALL40LAP"
Code "FALL45DESK"
Expires 10/29/2021
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- New, rounded design
- Redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android Apps
- Improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
Get Black Friday pricing early on select items. Save up to $250 on select gaming laptops, refrigerators from $1,600, up to $950 off select smartphones, and much more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
Sign In or Register