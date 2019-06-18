New
Ends Today
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Dell Refurb HP Elite i7 3.4GHz Quad Desktop PC
$279
free shipping
Today only, Refurbees offers the refurbished HP Elite 8200 SFF Intel Core i7 3.4GHz Desktop PC for $278.44 via code "82YES". Plus, free shipping applies. Features include:
  • Intel Core i7-2600 3.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM and 180GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
↑ less
Buy from RefurBees
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "82YES"
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops RefurBees Dell
Refurbished Core i7 Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register